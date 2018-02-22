Strong increase in the number of asylum seekers from Turkey

The number of asylum seekers from Turkey increased by 84 percent in 2017. The majority belong to the Muslim Gülen movement, according to the class struggle.

“I think that over 90 percent of the Turks who applied for asylum last year belong to our movement,” said a leader in the movement to the newspaper. The man wants to remain anonymous because he fears family members in Turkey can be subjected to repercussions.

The movement has got its name from the controversial Fethullah Gülen, who lives in exile in the United States. Turkish authorities accuse Gülen of having been behind the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, claiming he is at the head of a “terrorist network” they call FETÖ. Following the coup trial, Turkish authorities have arrested more than 55,000 people.

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice issued a circular in October last year, which states that Turkish nationals who are likely to affiliation with the Gülen network are entitled to protection.

A total of 91 percent of Turkish asylum seekers who received their application last year were granted a stay. The Gülen movement expects that there will be even more asylum seekers from Turkey to Norway this year.

Only Syria and Eritrea are above Turkey on the list of groups seeking asylum in Norway.

