Strong wind gives OBS forecasts in many places

The Meteorological Department has issued an OBS – forecast for Western Norway South and Sunnmøre , due to high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The OBS-forecas also includes Aust-Agder, Telemark, Buskerud, Oppland, as well as Sunnmøre andthe West coast South of Stadt.

In Aust-Agder, Telemark, Buskerud and Oppland strong winds and snow flurries are expected on Tuesday, which will provide local difficult conditions in mountain passes in southern Norway. There is however expected lighter weather from Wednesday morning.

On the West coast south of Stad a northwest gale is expected on Tuesday as well as a short-lived storm, with winds of between 25 to 30 meters per second in the inland areas. From Wednesday this will gradually decrease.

On Tuesday morning and afternoon a northwest gale is expected developing into a brief storm , with gusts between 20 and 25 meters per second in inland areas in Western Norway.

Here too, the wind will decrease from Tuesday night onwards. The Meteorological Institute reports that strong winds and snow flurries will give difficult local conditions in mountain passes in Southern Norway from Tuesday afternoon.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

