Strong winds and cold weather this weekend

Some places in both Southern and Central Norway could reach 30 degrees below zero in the days ahead, especially in inland areas. Along the coast it will be much milder.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday it will directly affect much of the country.

‘’On inland areas both in eastern Norway, in central Norway towards Troms and at Finnmarksvidda, the temperature could be as low as 30 degrees below zero if it becomes clear’’ said state meteorologist, Magnus Ovhed to NTB news.

Mildest on the coast

Along the coast in southern Norway, the temperature will remain around 10% below zero, largely along the entire coast up towards Trøndelag and Northern Norway. In the Oslo area and up to Innlandet, it will be between 10 and 20 degrees below zero during the weekend.

But even if the drop can be expected for a few days, Magnus Ovhed had some words of comfort.

‘’The cold will last until Sunday, then it will become somewhat milder’’ he promised. This applies in particular to Eastern Norway.

A lot of wind

At the same time as it will become much colder, there is also a lot of wind over most of Norway. On Thursday and Friday, the wind on the Møre coast and up towards Helgeland will

increase.

At the same time, it is expected that so much rainfall in the form of snow showers will occur in the same areas, up to 25 centimeters in some places.

‘’It could lead to snow and difficult driving conditions warned the meteorologist. This is especially true in Møre og Romsdal and in Trøndelag on Thursday.

The rest of the country will escape the large deluge.

‘’Both the wind and the snow can vary quite a lot, both in time, space and intensity’’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today