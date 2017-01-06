Strong winds leading to grounding of boats and buses in Nordland

School Buses and several other buses and boats in Lofoten on Friday are grounded because of high winds.

All of the school and person routes in Moskenes and Flakstad are grounded. The same applies to school routes in Vestvågøy and Vågan, said NRK news.

The strong wind is also causing several ferry and boat lines in Nordland to stop. This applies to ferries Bodø-Værøy, Svolvær Skrova and Nordnesøy-Large Seløy (Red Eye pool) and catamarans from 23 to 755 between Bodø-Svolvær.

In some places there are reports of storm and wind gusts reaching 30 meters per second.

– Tonight, the wind is southwesterly, allowing more people to notice the storm, said duty meteorologist Ine Therese Pedersen.

– There are also difficult driving conditions due to strong winds and blowing snow in the mountains, said the meteorologist.

The Meteorological Department has issued OBS forecast for Nordland. Friday expects locally difficult driving conditions due to strong winds, blowing snow and temperatures on the coast near to zero degrees.

Friday morning and afternoon is expected locally strong wind gusts of approximately 30 meters per second, they write on their websites.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today