Summer warmth several places down south

On the first day of daylight savings the temperature measured summer warm temperatures several places in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country. However, in the North the mercury stayed below 0 with snow drifts.

Hokksund in Øvre Eiker and Porsgrunn were the warmest places on Sunday writes the website Vær og vind (weather and wind). Both places measured 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Other places that could boast of temperatures above 20 degrees on Sunday were Drammen, Arendal Tønsberg, Gvarv, Notodden, Nelaug, Oslo, Tønsberg, Kjellar, Lyngdal, Asker, Sande and Kongsvinger.

This is the second earliest date for “Nordic summer warm” in Oslo since measurements began in 1816, according to the site’s Editor, weather statistician Bernt Lie.

The record for March is held by Landvik in Aust-Agder where it was measured 23.1 degrees Celsius in late March, five years ago, according to Yr.

At the same time there was a blizzard and avalanche in the northern counties during the weekend. In Finnmark, two cars and a snowplough were hit by avalanches, but everyone in the vehicles managed to get out.

Just over the border of Narvik in Nordland a passenger train was stuck in the snow on Sunday afternoon, and passengers had to be extracted with belt-tracked vehicles.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today