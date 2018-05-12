Summer weather causes increased snake danger

Early summer weather causes increased snake hazard, and worry for dog owners. If a dog gets bitten, it can be fatal.

The early summer weather has caused snakes to wake up from their hibernation. Dogs are particularly in danger.

“The venom from these snakes is very toxic to dogs. At worst, a bite can kill a dog,” says veterinarian Geir Erik Berge to NRK.

“A good rule of thumb is that if your dog gets bitten, you must get your dog to the vet, as soon as possible. It may take some time for the shock symptoms to take affect, so even if your dog looks like it’s doing well, go to the vet for surveillance,” says the veterinarian to NRK.

Head of the Department of Sport and Family Animal Medicine at the Veterinary College, Sverre Seierstad, says these snakes are unusually active this year.

“It has a connection with spring like weather we have now in May. The snakes are looking forward to bask in the sun and warmth. The dogs also like the warmer temperatures. If they come into contact with each other and the snakes is disturbed, it can strike,” says Seierstad.

