Sunday saw the first high summer temperatures measured in Oslo

At Blindern and Bygdøy, Sunday brought the first high summer temperatures measured in Oslo. The meteorologists warn a little worse weather for the week.

On Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Meteorologists reported that 26 ° Celsius had been measured at Bygdøy, and 25.1 ° degrees at Blindern.

‘This is the first time Oslo has measured temperatures over 25° this year, but similar temperatures have been measured elsewhere in Norway,’ said meteorologist, Terje Alsvik Walløe, at the Meteorological Institute in Oslo to NTB news agency. He said that Blindern had actually reached 25.6° during Sunday.

‘Southern and eastern Norway had the best weather today. The Tønsberg area has been the warmest at 27.4° at Nøtterøy’, said Walløe on Sunday.

Walløe forecast some sunshine in Eastern Norway on Monday, but there are going to be cooler days over the course of the week.

‘In southern and eastern Norway it will be just under 20° degrees from Tuesday and beyond, while the rest of the country is expecting more grey skies. The temperatures will be between 10° and 15° degrees,’ said Walløe.

No immediate heat wave

For those waiting for good sun-bathing temperatures, generally speaking, there are not such high temperatures to report in the immediate forecasts.

‘There’ll be no great heat-wave in the coming weeks. One may have to wait until July for higher sun-bathing temperatures than we’ve got today. If you want summer weather next week, Norway is not the place’, said Walløe.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today