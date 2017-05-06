Listhaug ask party members to vote no to surrogacy

Progress Party’s shooting star against surrogacy

Progress Party top Sylvi Listhaug pointed to the NRK series “Tore on the track” (Tore på sporet) when she went to the podium Saturday and asked the Congress to reject the proposal to open up for surrogacy.

– It is rooted in us that we want to know where we come from, said Listhaug with reference to the popular NRK program. Earlier this year, the Liberals decided for allowing surrogaty and later today, Frp might adopt the same stance. The Youth Party (FPU) fights hard get a decision for the motion, but they meets resistance.

Listhaug pointed to Frp’s deceased and highly-appraised health politician John I. Alvheim in her speech.

– I want us to take John Alvheim’s spirit as a guide and stand up for children’s best interests. Anyone who has given birth to a child, knows what it means, says Listhaug. She is currently on parental leave from her job as Minister of Immigration and Integration.

She concluded that Frp must say no that women can “rent out their womb” as she expressed it.

