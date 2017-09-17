Suspect in store robbery arrested in Oslo

Police have arrested a 20 year old man suspected of robbing a shopkeeper at knifepoint in Oslo late on Saturday night.

Oslo Police District reported that they found evidence that link him to the incident.

The robber threatened with the weapon, but no one was injured in the robbery that took place on Konow’s gate.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie, and black gloves, when he entered the store.

Notification of the arrest came 40 minutes past midnight on Sunday morning, one and a half hours after the first alarm of the robbery was sent out.

