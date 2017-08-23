Suspended Deputy Mayor of Drammen charged with ID theft

The deputy mayor of Drammen, who is suspended, was on Monday arrested by the police, charged with having created a fake email address and sent an email to someone.

Drammen Tidende writes that Yousuf Gilani has been charged with violation of the Penal Code Section 202 regarding violation of identity. The penalty for violations under this act is a fine and/or imprisonment not exceeding two years.

The police confirm that a person is charged with identity theft, is questioned and released, but will not comment any further on the matter.

Gilani sought leave from his political office from 19 May to September. The deputy mayor stated consideration to the family as the reason why he wanted a break from politics.

Denies having sent the email

Gilani denies having sent the email and states that the case is under investigation. He will not comment on whether he will return to his political duties when the leave expires.

The reason for the charge is – as the Drammen Tidende has found out – that the police believe that Gilani on 30 January sent an email to the building authority of the municipality in the name of the woman who has bought a house from him.

– I register that she has contacted the police and states that I have sent an email to the municipality, Gilani tells the newspaper.

Disqualified in corruption case

In February this year, Gilani had to explain to his own party, The Liberals, about illegal construction work at a home he used to own. He currently holds no position in the party.

In January, he declared himself disqualified in all political treatment of the corruption case in Drammen because several family members are involved in the case. 10 of the 30 properties that the police then investigated in connection with the corruption case belonged to several close family members of Gilani.

Yousuf Gilani resigned from the Labour Party in 2008 following an argument concerning election fraud the previous year. Shortly after the municipal and county election elections of 2007, Drammen Tidende revealed that drug addicts received an offer of NOK 50 if they voted for Labour. The involved received ballots prefilled with an extra vote in favour of Yousuf Gilani.

