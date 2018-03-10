SV top will replace “Ja, vi elsker”

Socialist Left Party’s Oddny Miljeteig believes that the Norwegian national anthem is outdated and gender-discriminatory and must be replaced. “I think we need a new song,” she says.

Miljeteig is the group leader for SV at the city council in Bergen and for a short period, was party deputy chairman from March 2015, she resigned last year due to illness.

She thinks the song is outdated and reacts, among other things, to the strife “The Mothers Have Wept” and say it’s time for a new national anthem.

“It should put more emphasis on everyday life and on both women and men’s history. I also think it should be both in Norwegian and Bokmål, half on each target,” she told NRK.

The text of “Yes, we love” was written by Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, and the song was first published on May 17, 1864.

“The text of our national anthem is a literary text that must be interpreted in its time,” says Åse Wetås, Director of the Language Council. She points out that the song after all is 150 years old.

– Here is the word choice and pathos that we would not have chosen today. It also applies to songs like “Between Hills and Mountains” and “God Bless Our Expensive Motherland,” she says.

