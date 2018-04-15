SV votes for age limit for circumcision

Split SV votes ‘maybe’ to age limit for ritual circumcision

Despite the fact that SV’s leader quartet was opposed, the socialist Party’s country council on Saturday adopted that the party will be in favour of a 15-year age limit for ritual circumcision of boys.

It was decided with 18 votes against 16 at SV’s national board meeting in Oslo on Saturday.

At the same time the National Convention however has unanimously voted that the Parliamentary representatives can vote according to their concience, which means that the party’s representatives have the freedom to vote as they wish if the matter ever is put to the vote in the Parliament (Stortinget).

That means that party leader Audun Lysbakken, who used his double vote when the central committee last week stated that the proposal should be voted down by the national convention, is free to vote nay.

The deputy chairpersons, Kirsti Bergstø and Snorre Valen, also opposed the proposal

– This is a National Convesion decision I disagree with, and therefore it is not relevant for me to defend it. In such a situation, I am pleased that SV’s electorate is free to vote at will, and I still wish to argue my view, Valen says. Valen has as some may recall in done an about turn on the matter quite recently.

Spokesperson on health issues, Nicholas Wilkinson, who is a member of the Parliament for Akershus, was together with the Socialist Youth Party (SU) leader, Andrea Sjøvoll, together with several county councils in favour of introducing a age limit. He says he is happy about the decision.

– This is primarily an important decision for the children. We will now sit down with those affected by an age limit (The Mosaic faith), the Children’s Ombudsman and experts to see how this can be implemented as wisely possible, he says.

– This is an age limit, not a ban. We must ensure both children’s right to determine for themself and maintain the freedom of religion, he adds. Which is of course is incompatible with the Mosaic faith.

