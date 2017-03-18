SV wants to build new express trains in Norway

The Socialist Left Party, SV, wants to introduce special aircraft taxes between the biggest cities in Norway and allocate money to a government agency to investigate, plan and build express train lines in Norway. On top of that, the party plans to re-prioritise the budget for transport in order to build a third runway at Gardermoen airport.

In a political statement, adopted at the congress this Saturday, SV states that express trains will reduce travel time to 2.5 hours between the largest cities in southern Norway and between the Scandinavian capitals. According to SV, speed ​​standards on the new routes will be at least 250 km per hour.

SV has been campaigning for a request for such efforts several times before. Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes, member of the parliament, has also submitted a proposal for the Congress to use part of its oil fund revenues to build an ‘effective and fast train throughout the country’. A similar proposal is also promoted by Karin Andersen, another member of the parliament. The voting for this proposal takes place on Sunday.

Lysbakken reelected as SV leader

Meanwhile Audun Lysbakken has been re-elected as party leader of SV during the congress at Gardermoen this Saturday. There was no other candidate for this position and Lysbakken was re-elected by acclamation prolonged. The deputy leaders will be Kirsti Bergstø, who is new and Snorre Valen, who is re-elected as well. Lysbakken has led SV since 2012.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today