SV wants to liquidate the au pair system

The congress of the Socialist Party (SV) has with a large majority voted to go for liquidation of the au pair system.

Member of Parliament Heikki Holmås wanted a vote on the proposal, but the proposal of the editorial committee was adopted.

This means that SV is to “work to liquidate the au pair system in Norway.” In the justification it is stated that the arrangement as it functions today, has a high risk of social dumping.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today