Sweden: food store introduces 18 years age limit – on eggs

Due to much throwing of eggs, a grocery store in Bollebygd east of Gothenburg has gone to drastic action and introduced a eighteen year on the purchase of eggs.

-As it lately has been a lot of egg throwing at buildings we have elected to introduce an eighteen years age limit for buying eggs, is stated on a sign in the store.

So far has no-one has been denied buying eggs according to the shopkeeper, who adds that the measure is not dead serious.

-It has been a local joke that has escalated, but of course there is some seriousness behind it. Eggs are awfully hard to remove, shopkeeper Carl Prammefors says to Swedish TV.

-Many have laughed at it, and I hope most people also will understand the irony of it.

In recent months there has been criminal damage to houses, cars and buildings in Bollebygd.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today