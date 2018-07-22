Sweden has the warmest July in 260 years

Sweden has experienced its warmest month of July since temperatures measurements began over 260 years ago.

Temperature measurements began in 1756. Since that time,Sweden never had such a hot July as it is having now. This was reported by the Swedish Meteorological Institute, SMHI, which has been responsible for the measurements.

Temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 30 degrees throughout the country, also into the immediate future. In some places, in Mälardalen and southeast of Norrland, the temperature will rise to above 35 degrees, Aftonbladet reported.

