Swedish cyclist chased by bear

A Swedish woman biker had to make haste when she discovered that she was chased by a bear.

– I wonder if I’ve ever biked so fast. I don’t think so, Lina Njajta Markusson told Folkbladet.

She was on the E45 between Stensele and Storuman in Västerbotten when she suddenly discovered that she was chased by a bear at full trot.

-It was only a few meters behind me and emitted warning sounds, she says.

– It chased me for about 100 meters. I turned my head a few times, but focused on looking forward, she says.

The Swedish woman’s theory is that she probably had a bad luck with the timing and ended up in the midst of the bear’s hunt for a reindeer that had just entered into the forest. After about 100 meters, the bear also disappeared into the woods.

– I disturbed it, there’s not much more to say about it, she says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today