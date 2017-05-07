Driver of Swedish tour bus removed for alcohol testing in Hallingdal

A driver of a Swedish tour bus was removed for alcohol testing after other drivers had reported about careless driving

The police received a message on Sunday about the bus that drove slowly and windingly on the highway 7 at Stavn in Flå municipality in Hallingdal, reported TV2. The driver who was in his 60’s received an alcohol test.

– There is a suspicion of alcohol consumption, and the driver is now being prepared for new investigations, says Operations Manager in the south-east police district, Stig Væråmoen, to the news channel.

The bus belongs to a Swedish company and, according to the police, was full of tourists. They are now transfered to a nearby hotel and a new bus from the company is requested.

