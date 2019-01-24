Swine flu detected in kindergarten in Ås

Swine flu has been detected in a kindergarten in Ås in Akershus. The kindergarten is open as usual, but the municipal superior asked adults and children to be extra clean.

According to the kindergarten management, only one child has been diagnosed with the disease wrote Østlandets Blad newspaper.

‘’This is a case of a child who has been away from the kindergarten for a long time. At the present time, we are not afraid that this concerns more children’’ said general manager, Jeanette Schou, at the kindergarten.

After advice from the municipal superior, the kindergarten did not close.

‘’The fact that swine flu has been detected is not so dramatic in itself. The kindergarten can stay open as normal. But watch out for hand hygiene’’ said municipal consultant, Sidsel Storhaug to Ås Avis newspaper.

The kindergarten has introduced extra hygiene measures to prevent infection

