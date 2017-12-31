Sydney will be bathed in rainbow-coloured fireworks

Australia’s largest city, Sydney, will have a spectacular,rainbow-coloured fireworks display to mark the new laws on same-sex marriage.

Over 1.5 million people will witness this year’s New Year marker,when the clock hits twelve in Australia, at 14.00 Norwegian time.

The country will welcome the New Year with a waterfall in rainbow colours, that will rain over the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

‘This is a great way to see out 2017, the year when four out of five of Sydney’s citizens’ voted ‘yes’ tor equal marriage rights between gays and straights,’ said mayor, Clover Moore.

Additionally, Australian, Hollywood actor, Hugh Jackman will fulfill a dream of contributing to the celebratory evening. He will light his own 20-second long gold and silver-coloured pyrotechnic display.

Early on Sunday, thousands of spectators had already congregated to ensure the best spots for the New Year’s night launch.

The 15 minute long fireworks display will be broadcast on TV screens around the world, closely followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Dubai.

