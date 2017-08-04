Sylvi Listhaug to attend Muslim Youth Camp Against Extremism

Minister for Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp), is going to the opening of a Muslim youth camp against extremism on Friday.

The youth organisation of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious community is hosting the camp. Approximately 500 young people from Northern European, and a number of other European countries, will participate. The camp is taking place in Sarpsborg,in Østfold, at the weekend.

–

‘We will send a signal that the Muslim community are themselves actively working to prevent extremism among Muslims,’said organisation’s leader, Awais Ejaz Ahmed, to NTB news agency earlier this summer.

–

The participants will be mainly between the ages of 16 and 35, and they’ll come primarily to listen to the Canadian-Pakistani theologian and politician, Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri. He became internationally known after presenting a ‘Fatwa Against Suicide Bombing and Terrorism’ in 2011.

–

In addition to Listhaug, Venstre’s (V) parliamentary representative, Abid Raja, and Pakistan’s ambassador to Norway, Riffat Masood, will attend the opening ceremony. Additionally, county councillors from Akershus and Østfold, and several researchers on extremism and terrorism are going to attend the camp.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today