Sylvi Listhaug got her third child

Minister of Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug (The Progressive Party), Saturday morning became the mother of a little boy.

– Last night the little boy we have been waiting and looking forward to for so long finally arrived! He’s in good health, and the same applies to both Espen and me.

– Now it will be good to spend a few months with just the baby and the rest of the family, she writes on her own Facebook page, where the congratulations rained in.

The little boy is the third child of Listhaug (39) and husband Espen Espeset (41). According to the plan Listhaug will be on maternity leave until July 2nd.

Meanwhile, party and Ministerial colleague, Per Sandberg is responsible for immigration and integration issues in the Ministry of Justice.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today