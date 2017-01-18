Sylvi Listhaug proposes new rules for family reunion

Ministry of Justice has submitted a proposal to amend for a family reunion at the hearing.

The Ministry of Justice has issued two proposed amendments to the Immigration Regulations for consultation, according to the newspaper VG.

The draft proposes impose a deadline of three months to submit an application for family reunion online, if not set the income requirements.

In the current legislation, it is that if a person granted asylum in Norway, the family has one year up to apply for family reunification without imposing income requirements.

If your family does not seek within a year, there is an income requirement of the person in Norway.

In the proposal that Wednesday was send out for consultation, the requirement is decreased from 288,300 to 253,704 kroner.

In addition, the family must meet at a Norwegian foreign mission within one year, as before, to escape income requirement.

The deadline for submitting responses to the consultation is set to 8th of February.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today