Sylvi Listhaug travels to East Africa

Minister for Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) is traveling in East Africa to look at the refugee situation in the region.

Listhaug will be North and East Africa for seven days together with employees from the department, according to VG.

“We will travel to look at the refugee situation in Africa. As is the case today, large parts of the refugee and asylum debate are about other areas and hardly any of what happens to those I would call ‘the forgotten refugees’, “ said Listhaug.

For safety reasons, the minister does not want to specify which countries they are visiting. During the trip Listhaug will meet authorities in those countries, including to discuss return agreements with Norway.

