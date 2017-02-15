Syrian married to 14-year-old will not be jailed in Norway

The police dropped the charges against a Syrian 23-year-old who came to Norway with a 14 year old pregnant girl.

A 14 year old pregnant girl from Syria, who already had one child, came to Norway from Russia over border control at Storskog in December 2015.

She brought her husband, a 23 year old man, which caused quite a bit attention in Norway. Such a relationship is punishable in Norway, and was therefore investigated.

The prosecution withe the Finmark police department, Morten Daae, confirms to ABC News that the charges against the man has been dropped.

– The assessment is that this has happened somewhere else. Formally, the reason is “lack of evidence”, which was the nearest code we found, says Daae to ABC News.

He stressed that the case has been difficult.

– what happened here is prohibited in Norway. But should we penalize a Syrian citizen for what are accepted in Syria? The are different cultures in the Western world and other countries, says Daae.

The man explained to police that in Syria girls can marry when they menstruate.

