The system knelt after News on News-joke

Between 100,000 and 200,000 Norwegians are checked their kernel journal’s online yesterday evening, after a fixture in News on News (Nytt på Nytt) on NRK. The result was that the system broke down.

Minister of Health, Bent Høie, and (Conservatives) was Friday night a guest in News on News, where the new service that allow people to check their health information, was discussed. It was joked that the large influx previously this week had led the webpage to kneel due to heavy traffic.

This happened after NRK in a newscast told that many had found incorrect information about themselves self on the web-site.

– There were eight times more who tried to log on than is normal, and the web-side knelt. There were between 100,000 and 200,000 who tried simultaneously, a smiling Health Minister tells NRK.

He does not knows how many people who can access The service before it goes down, but he is not afraid that downtime will create difficulties for the website.

– It is not so often that the core journal is themed in such a popular program as News on News, so I do not believe this will be a recurring problem, says Høie.

