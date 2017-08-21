All systems go for AP after new poll shows that Erna Solberg is front runner for Prime Minister

A Norstat poll shows that 43.4% prefer Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) as prime minister. Jonas Gahr Støre of Arbeiderpartiet (AP) was the first choice for 40.7% of respondents.

Not everyone was decided. 16% responded that they don’t know who they prefer showed the poll, carried out by Norstat for NRK news.

The measurement is the year’s best for Erna Solberg (H), who is highly pleased with the result.

‘It’s nice that so many wish me to be prime minister. I think it shows that people are seeing economic growth, lowering of unemployment, with more are at work, while welfare has improved,’ said Solberg in a comment to NRK news.

High score

The survey was taken before the party leader debate on NRK last Monday, where many commentators believed Støre (AP) appeared to have a clearer message than before.

‘Both Erna Solberg and I received high scores, and these measurements fluctuate.

Now it’s time to head for election day on September the 11th, and obtain a majority for a new government’, commented Jonas Gahr Støre.

© NRK / Norway Today