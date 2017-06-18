Tagger sprayed the police station and police officers in Stavanger

The police in Stavanger have filed a case against a man for having spray painted the entire facade of the police house in the city. The man also sprayed the police officers who arrested him.

At 3:10 am on Sunday morning the Stavanger police announced that a man was arrested and indicted for having tagged the entire facade of the police station, including all the windows on the ground floor, including the front door. In addition to being indicted for the vandalism, he was reported to have sprayed against the police officers who arrested him and for failing to declare his particulars to the police.

Recognized in the arrest

The detainee is, however, recognized by the personnel in the arrest, who thinks that he is a 46-years-old asylum seeker.

– Formal identification will be clarified by the Department of Immigration, police says.

