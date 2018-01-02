Tajik read aloud from the allegations against Giske

Labour Deputy leader Hadia Tajik apparently surprised everyone at the central committee meeting of the Labour Party by reading aloud from the sexual harassment allegations against fellow deputy leader Trond Giske.

Several members allegedly reacted strongly to this, according to VG.

The newspaper’s sources states that Tajik’s speech breaks with the strategy of Labour leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, that one should not discuss individual cases at the central committee meeting as there are still unclarities regarding several of the complaints.

According to VG’s sources, two of the whistle blowers have asked Tajik to read the alllegations out loud in order to force the central committee to decide on Giske’s future.

Others believe this puts Trond Giske, who is on a sick leave, in an impossible situation as he is not present at the meeting and therefore can not defend himself against the statements that Tajik read out loud.

Giske has temporarily stepped down as Deputy Leader for Labour, and refutes some of the allegations made against him as being made up. Many Labour tops believes that much of the background for the current situation is the ongoing power struggle in Labour between Giske, Tajik and Støre.

