Taxi driver in Bergen knocked unconscious in attack by five customers

A taxi driver in Bergen was beaten up by five customers who didn’t want to pay the fare. The driver was sent to hospital.

At 23.00 on Monday night, police in Bergen were notified that a taxi driver had been beaten and robbed at Helleveien, in Ytre Sandviken in Bergen.

He had driven a passenger there earlier, and had an outstanding payment due for the trip. The driver had made an agreement to meet at a specified address to receive the outstanding payment’, said operations manager, Lars Geitle, of the Western Police District to NTB news agency.

‘When he arrived at the agreed address, he was stripped of his wallet and beaten unconscious by five people, who we ended up arresting,’ said Geitle.

Those arrested are between 28 and 51 years of age.

The taxi driver had a slightly bruised face and head, and was sent to Haukeland for radiology. According to the operations officer, the test results were ‘fine’.

