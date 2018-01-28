Taxi driver convicted for rape gets prison sentence

A 28 year-old taxi driver was sentenced to prison for 4 years and 6 months in Gulating County Court for raping a female passenger in July 2015.

The court found him guilty of the attack on a woman in Jæren on July 5, 2015.

Even now, the convicted man doesn’t recognise his guilt,’ reported Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

When the taxi stopped outside the woman home, she went inside to get money.

The suspect then followed her into the house, and locked the door behind him.

Furthermore, he pressured the woman into the bedroom where the assault occurred, the newspaper wrote.

The court considered that the rape was both planned, and that it bore signs of robbery. Due to the lengthy processing time, the sentence was set at 4 years and 6 months, which is still stricter than the claim made by the prosecution in the case.

Additionally, the man must pay NOK 150,000 as a fine for his attack against the victim.

