Teen fell from the sixth floor of an apartment block in Haugesund

‘A young man in his late teens was seriously injured on Saturday night after he fell from the sixth floor of an apartment block in Haugesund.

The teenager suffered serious injuries in the fall, but was conscious when he was found on the ground.

He was first taken to Haugesund hospital but was then transferred to Haukeland University Hospital by air ambulance’, said South Western Police District.

‘Our investigation at the site shows that the man, who is in his late teens, had been with someone else, an older man, in an apartment on the sixth floor of the block.

They were both under the influence of drugs. The other man who was present in the apartment has been arrested for a drug offence and is held under arrest’, said operations manager, Jarle Utne-Reitan, in a statement.

The teenager will be questioned further by police on Sunday as soon as his condition allows for it. A police forensics team has been on site and carried out investigative tests.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today