Teenager hospitalized after fighting incident in Oslo

A boy has been hospitalized after he was harassed and beaten by unknown people at Tveita skole in Oslo, this Sunday afternoon.

The police were notified about the incident via AMK at 14.43 on Sunday. “Two young boys were beaten up. We are unsure about what exactly happened. One of them was hit with a stone, and the ambulance staff thought it was best that he was driven to the hospital. The hospital states that he is not seriously injured”, says operations manager of Oslo Police District, Steinar Hausvik, to NTB.

According to the police, the boy was heavily beaten. The other boy was still on the spot when the police arrived. He was later sent to the emergency room. “The patrol has talked to him. We have no information about suspects now”, says Steinar Hausvik.

