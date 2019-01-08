Teenagers drove over 160 km/h in Stavanger

Teenagers drove over 160 km/h on E39 in Stavanger

Two teenagers were caught driving over 160 kilometres per hour in their own separate cars on the highway (E39) in Stavanger. Both drivers’ licenses were seized on the spot.





The police stopped the young men right after midnight on Sunday. The speed limit on that stretch of the highway is mostly 90 kilometers per hour.

“The police followed them over a long distance and precisely measured their speeds. Fortunately, there was little traffic in the area,” says operations manager Olaug Bjørnsen in the Southwest police district to NTB.

A young woman in her early 20s who was interfering and using unwelcome language while the police were dealing with the teenagers, has been issued a citation for obstructing the police.

