Teens accused of stealing from elderly people

Two young people aged 17 and 16 who targeted elderly people by robbery and theft. Now they must meet in court charged with theft of nine elderly people.

The two youngsters, a boy of 17 years and a girl of 16 years stole both bank cards and cash, jewelry and watches from elderly people. The victims have been between 65 and 92 years old.

Some of the bank cards were used to order goods from the net. The thefts were at home of the victims and in one case also from a nursing home, Ammerudhjemmet in Oslo.

The same style in all cases: One of them stayed with the victim while the other looked around and stole items.

The two youngsters are charged with theft and fraud in accordance with sections 321 and 371 of the Criminal Code, one charge giving a sentence of two years, but also according to section 79 of the Criminal Code, which allows raising the total sentence for up to two years.

The case starts in Oslo district court on Monday and four days are set aside for the trial.

