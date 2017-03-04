Teens arrested for night visit at IKEA

The Stavanger Police have arrested two 19 years-olds who were found inside the Forus branch of IKEA at midnight on Saturday. The Youngsters were broadcasting live video from the warehouse.

The Police District South West writes on Twitter that they were informed by several sources of the unauthorized Facebook broadcast made by the delinquents

Youngsters spending the night inside IKEA have in the past year become a trend the warehouse doesn’t appreciate at all.

We hope it will diminish. We do not see what the funny side to what they do, Press Secretary for IKEA, Jakob Holmström, recently told the Swedish news agency TT.

It all started with two Belgian guys who spent the night at IKEA documenting their stay on YouTube, resulting in more than 2.5 million views.

In mid-October Swedish police revealed that 1,300 similar events have occurred at IKEA worldwide.

IKEA has on occasion invited customers to stay overnight, one occasion occurred in Oslo in 2007.

