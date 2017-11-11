Telenor tests 5G technology at Kongsberg

Kongsberg becomes the first city in which Telenor will test 5G technology.

“At Kongsberg we will test completely specific operations and technologies that will be controlled via the 5G network.

The test samples we are planning in the first instance are a self-propelled bus that receives a dedicated 5G network from the train station to the industrial park”, says Ove Fredheim, head of Telenor’s corporate division.

A letter of intent was signed on Thursday. The planning of deployment of 5G base stations is now taking place in the area around the industrial park in Kongsberg.

“Kongsberg is far ahead with innovation work related to technology, so it’s natural that this happens right here,” says Mayor Kari Anne Sand in Kongsberg.

