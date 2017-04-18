Temporary arming of the police ends Tuesday

The Police in major cities and at Oslo Airport Tuesday end the temporary armament that was introduced after the attack in Stockholm .

The temporary armament was introduced after the truck attack in Stockholm and the discovery of an explosive charge in Oslo Easter weekend.

The Secret Service (PST) Palm Sunday also changed the threat assessment for a terrorist attack against Norway from “possible” to “probable”.

Armament was introduced as a result of the situation this weekend being unclear and because the contagion effect is greatest during the initial period after a terrorist attack.

Police now believe that there is no legal basis or other grounds for continuing the armament, according to the Police Directorate.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today