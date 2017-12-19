Ten targeted after doping operation in Bergen

Ten people are charged with doping after the police targeted several addresses in the Bergen area. The victims belong to the training and bodybuilding community.

The ten people are charged with the use and possession of doping agents. Several of them were also arrested.

According to the police, a number of different doping agents were seized in various forms of anabolic steroids and growth hormones. They also also seized cash, weapons and drugs, mainly MDMA / ecstasy and hash.

“The police are concerned that five of the victims are affiliated with security industry for restaurants and bars in Bergen.

In view of increased nightlife violence, there is a great need for proper doormen, and doping use is not consistent with the need to exercise safe and sound security operations, ” the police stated in a press release .

All the targeted people are residents in Bergen, Sotra and Askøy.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

