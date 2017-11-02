Ten young asylum seekers forcibly returned to Afghanistan after their 18th birthday

So far this year, ten young people who have had temporary residence in Norway have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan. Six of them were returned in October. This is revealed in numbers from the Police Immigration Unit.

The ten have had temporary residence in Norway after applying for asylum when they were minors. But after the age of 18, they were transported back to their country of origin.

In total, 201 people have been forcibly sent back to Afghanistan so far this year. That includes both adults and children. Norwegian authorities do not send back single minor asylum seekers, therefore the children sent back have traveled with their family.

The security situation in parts of Afghanistan is very difficult, but the Norwegian authorities still think it safe to send refugees back.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today