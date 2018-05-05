Tens of thousands ready for beach clean up

When the whistle blows for the annual beach clean up day on Saturday, at least 35,600 Norwegians will be standing ready to remove litter from beaches across the country.

“Thursday, more than 1,000 different clean up projects were announced for Saturday all over the country,” says CEO Lise Gulbrandsen in Keep Norway Clean to NTB.

Saturday’s beach season is the highlight of beach clean up week, which ends Sunday. Throughout this past week, nearly 85,300 people volunteered and so far more than 2,300 projects have been registered.

The goal is 100,000 volunteers and to surpass last year’s number of 2,845 cleaning projects/actions. If this has been reached, it is currently unknown because on Friday it was difficult to get onto Keep Norway Clean’s websites because of very high traffic.

Beach Clean up Day was organized for the first time in 2011 and has grown every year since. The action is part of an international virtue that has been going on for many years, originating with the American organization, The Ocean Conservancy. Up to now, nearly 10 million people in more than 150 countries have participated.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today