Terraced house in Namsos on fire – big risk of spreading

Two of a total of five townhouses in a townhouse complex in Namsos have burned to the ground. A third is on fire, while the fire department is trying to save the last two.

There is still a danger that the fire will spread to the last two houses and nearby forest, said the 110 exchange in Nord-Trøndelag to NRK.

At present, the fire is not under control.

