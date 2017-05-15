Terraced house in Namsos on fire – big risk of spreading

Terraced house in the residential area Foss Brenna is burning, two already burned to the ground
A terraced house in the residential area Foss Brenna in Namsos, Nord-Trøndelag, is burning. The house is ablaze, and there is great risk of further spreading.
Two Terraced houses burned down to the ground in Namsos – a third is on fire
Two of a total of five townhouses in a townhouse complex in Namsos have burned to the ground. A third is on fire, while the fire department is trying to save the last two.
There is still a danger that the fire will spread to the last two houses and nearby forest, said the 110 exchange in Nord-Trøndelag to NRK.
At present, the fire is not under control.
