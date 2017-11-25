Terror attack in Egypt claimed more than 300 lives

Terrorist attack in Egypt claimed more than 300 lives

As many as 305 people, among them 27 children, were murdered in the terrorist attack in Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian authorities announces. 128 people were injured.

As of Saturday morning, the official death toll was 235

The attack on the mosque in the northern part of Sinai on Friday afternoon is the worst terrorist attack in Egypt in modern history.

No group has yet claimed responisibility for the attack, but the suspicion is directed at extreme jihadists who have been active in the area for a number of years.

ISIL flag

25-30 people were involved in the attack and they were equipped with the flag of the extremist group ISIL, according to a statement by Attorney General, Nabil Sadeq, reported by a number of Egyptian media on Saturday.

