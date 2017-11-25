Terror attack in Egypt claimed more than 300 lives

Suez Canal University hospital EgyptSulieman Awad receives medical treatment at the Suez Canal University hospital in Ismailia, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, a day after he was injured during an attack on a mosque. Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing more than 200 people in the deadliest ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 25. November 2017

Terrorist attack in Egypt claimed more than 300 lives

As many as 305 people, among them 27 children, were murdered in the terrorist attack in Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian authorities announces. 128 people were injured.

 

As of Saturday morning, the official death toll was 235

The attack on the mosque in the northern part of Sinai on Friday afternoon is the worst terrorist attack in Egypt in modern history.

No group has yet claimed responisibility for the attack, but the suspicion is directed at extreme jihadists who have been active in the area for a number of years.

ISIL flag

25-30 people were involved in the attack and they were equipped with the flag of the extremist group ISIL, according to a statement by Attorney General, Nabil Sadeq, reported by a number of Egyptian media on Saturday.

 

