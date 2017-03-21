Terror case against Norwegian Somali is dropped

The case against the Norwegian Somali, who was the first Syria-traveller from Norway who admitted guilt for participation in ISIL, has been dropped.

Senior Adviser for PST, Martin Bernsen, confirms to VG.

During the investigation the 24-year-old was studied by psychiatrists to evaluate whether he was sane at the time the events took place.

The reason for the survey was information that indicated that the man was possibly unaccountable even before he went to Syria in October 2014. The psychiatrists concluded that he was indeed insane at the time.

According to the newspaper’s information the cause for closure of the case was the man’s condition and that he is unfit to appear in court.

The 24 year old was arrested by the Secret Service in the summer of 2015 as he returned from a nine months long stay in Syria.

In police interviews he did not hide what he had done in the country, he acknowledged that he was part of the ISIL and that he had wielded guns in both Syria and Iraq. In addition, he indicated that he wanted to live under Shariah – Islamic rule of law.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today