The terror on Utøya becomes a feature film

Director Erik Poppe is going to make a film about the terror that was committed on Utøya on July 22, 2011.

According to NRK, the Labour party’s youth organization (AUF), which was severely affected by the terror, reacts to the film about the attack on the youth organization’s summer camp.

Director Erik Poppe is renowned for, among otherproductions, “The King says No” (kongens nei) and other major Norwegian features. The recordings involving Utøya will start up in September.

Attack against the youth and Government

69 people were killed during the massacre at Utøya. 60 were injured. The extremist Anders Behring Breivik has been sentenced to 21 years detention after this attack. The sentence includes the attack against the Government quarter earlier on the same day.

Several documentaries have already been made about the attacks, and more are under way.

Fjotolf Hansen, Formerly known as Anders Behring Breivik

Fjotolf Hansen (born Anders Behring Breivik, February 13, 1979 in Oslo) is the perpetrator behind the two sequential terrorist attacks in Norway on July 22, 2011,constiruting a bomb attack against the Governmental quarter which killed eight people, and a massacre involving the use of firearms that killed 69 persons.

–

Among the latter 33 youngsters under the age of 18 where killed at the AUF summer camp on Utøya in Tyrifjorden. The attacks also injured several hundred people. In August 2012, Breivik was sentenced in Oslo District Court to custody for 21 years for mass murder and terrorism – which is the strictest sentencing allowed under Norwegian law.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today