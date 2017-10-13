Tesla recalls 11,000 cars

Due to a problem with the rear seats not locking properly, electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, has recalled 11,000 Model X vehicles worldwide.

All vehicles with folding back seats made between the 28th of October 2016, and the16th of August 2017 will be recalled, Tesla said.

The problem is that there are some cables in the rear seat which may have been tightened incorrectly,which prevents the left seat from locking in an upright position. If the seat is not properly locked, it can move forward in a collision.

According to the electric car manufacturer, only 3% of their cars are affected by the problem.

Tesla informed their customers about the recall on Thursday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today