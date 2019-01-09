The Danish ferries in Oslo are now connected to electricity from shore

On Tuesday, the new shore power plant was opened at Vippetangen in Oslo, where Stena Line and DFDS calls. Thus, all fixed international routes are now connected to electricity.

The official opening was carried out by City Councilor Raymond Johansen (AP), City Council for Industry and Ownership Kjetil Lund (AP), City Council for Environment and Transport Lan Marie Nguyen Berg (MDG) and Port Director Ingvar M. Mathisen.

The Danish ferry has a very special place in the heart of us Norwegians. I am therefore very pleased that it is now a bit more environmentally friendly, and that is now even more pleasant to be Norwegian … at least at Vippetangen. Now I hope this nice solution also quickly takes effect in Copenhagen, says Berg.

Now all foreign ferries with fixed calls have electricity hooked up.

It is really good news for anyone who is struggling with the consequences of poor urban air in Oslo. Now we avoid the ferries when they idle at the quay. This is win-win for the city and for the ferries that get cheaper electricity, the agency continues the environment and transport.

The goal is for Oslo to become the world’s first zero-emission city in just eleven years.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today