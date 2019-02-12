The first ‘bag’ million to be distributed

The Trade Environment Fund distributes 30 ‘bag’ millions to 73 different projects. The Most of us have contributed 50 øre for these plastic bags.

The money goes to projects that, in various ways, will clear plastic, prevent littering and make the use of plastic more efficient. Supporters include various businesses, entrepreneurs, NGOs, research centers, industry organizations, foundations and educational institutions.

“The commitment to solving the plastic polution problem blew up the limits of the fund,” says General Manager Rasmus Hansson in the Trade Environment Fund.

Children’s environmental organization The environmental agents receive NOK 1.2 million to mobilize young and old across the country for the clean-up action. They used drones to map the lots of garbage.

The fund states that many good applications were received, therefore 30 million not 20 were distributed as from the original plan.

In addition, we have a list of many projects that can be followed up. The Trade Environment Fund expects to distribute 100 million in 2019, says Hansson.

