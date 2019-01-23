The Government warns of stricter requirements for winter tires on road vehicles

The government will tighten requirements for winter tires on road vehicles as early as next winter reported NRK.

Last week, the Norwegian Trucking Federation asked the Ministry of Transport and Communications to take action.

‘’We now require that a new type of winter tire be used in Norway. Germany introduced this already on 1 January 2018, and then we – who have poorer climatic conditions than the Germans – must be able to achieve this’’ said adviser, Frank Lauritz Jensen, of the Norwegian Trucking Association to NRK news on Friday.

Today, the requirement that winter tires should be labeled “M + S”, which means “mud and snow”, while NLF believes tires covered by “Three Peak Mountain Snowflake” (3PMSF) are the only thing you know with certainty that meets the requirements for winter properties.

‘’The difference is the rubber compound. “3PMSF” -specified tires have properties that make them more suitable on Norwegian roads. The tires used today are simply unsuitable’’ he explained.

On Friday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications sent a letter to the Directorate of Public Roads asking them to tighten the requirements. Thus, Jensen and NLF’s wish for German conditions can become standard before the next winter’’ said Minister of Transport ,Jon Georg Dale, of Fremskrittsparti(Frp).

‘’We have now seen that Germany has managed to exploit room for manoeuvre that lies in the agreements we have today to tighten the requirements for winter tires. Therefore, we have asked the Directorate of Public Roads to look at the possibility of doing the same here in Norway” said the Minister of Transport and Communications to NRK news.

