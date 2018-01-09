The King opened the new search and rescue center

King Harald opened the search and rescue company Redningsselskapet’s new school and adventure center at Langgrunn outside Horten in yesterday’s clear skies and winter sun.

The King cut the red ribbon under the supervision of kindergarten children, the Horten mayor Are Karlsen, and employees and volunteers in the Search and Rescue Company.

The rescue company has now created educational course activities in training in navigation, and search and rescue under one roof. In the summer, the center will offer training for seagoing children and young people.

RS Noatun is the largest single investment for the rescue company’s 126-year history. The King has been the Rescue Company’s highest protector for as long as King Oscar 2 donated 1,000 kroner to the company in 1891.

The name “Noatun” is derived from Norwegian mythology. It was the name of the residence to the God Njord, which was located close to the sea. Njord was the god who ruled over the wind, sea and fire. According to the sagas, he gave luck to those in the sea who called to him.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today